DUBAI Aug 18 National Bank of Abu Dhabi plans to start an investor roadshow next week to issue a benchmark-sized green bond, the proceeds of which would be used to invest in renewable energy, banking sources said on Thursday.

The bond would be the Middle East's first such "green bond", the sources said. Benchmark-sized generally means at least $500 million. An NBAD spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and David French; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)