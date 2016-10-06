DUBAI/ABU DHABI Oct 6 National Bank of Abu
Dhabi is finalising plans to issue a conventional bond
of at least benchmark size, sources familiar with the plans told
Reuters on Thursday.
NBAD has mandated banks to arrange the issue and is in the
process of organising an investor roadshow, one of the sources
said, declining to name the banks. Benchmark is commonly
understood to mean at least $500 million.
There was no immediate official comment from NBAD.
Last month, NBAD indefinitely postponed the region's first
issue of a "green bond", whose proceeds were to have been used
to invest in renewable energy projects; investors considered the
pricing unattractive, banking sources said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)