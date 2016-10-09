DUBAI Oct 9 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
said on Sunday it had raised US$621 million by placing
a 30-year unsecured, zero-coupon, callable Formosa bond issue
with institutional investors.
The size was increased from an initial targeted benchmark of
$250 million to $300 million after strong investor interest, it
said.
Credit Agricole and HSBC were joint book runners with Cathay
United Bank acting as co-manager. Citigroup and NBAD acted as
structuring agents.
Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign issuers and
denominated in currencies other than the Taiwan dollar. NBAD
said its issue was the largest-ever Formosa bond issue from the
United Arab Emirates, and the first 30-year Formosa bond from
the Middle East and North Africa.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)