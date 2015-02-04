DUBAI Feb 4 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) has opened order books after setting initial
price guidance for a five-year dollar bond offering of benchmark
size, which will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead
managers said.
The lender has set initial price thoughts for the senior
unsecured bond issue at 90 basis points area over midswaps, the
document showed.
NBAD, owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi, had
started roadshows on Tuesday in Asia and Europe after mandating
Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered and
itself to arrange the investor meetings.
The bond, rated AA- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch, will
be listed on the London Stock Exchange, it showed.
On Monday, NBAD announced investor roadshows and said it
would issue a bond during the course of 2015 subject to market
conditions.
