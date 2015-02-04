DUBAI Feb 4 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
has launched a $750 million five-year bond offering
that will price later on Wednesday, a document from lead
managers said.
The lender, owned 70 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi,
set the transaction to price at a spread of 85 basis points
over mid-swaps, a document from lead arrangers said, tighter
than the 90 bps area that was given earlier in the day.
Investor orders grew to over $1 billion, the leads said in a
separate update.
NBAD had started roadshows on Tuesday in Asia and Europe
after mandating Citigroup, HSBC, Standard
Chartered and itself to arrange the investor meetings.
The bond, rated AA- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch, will
be listed on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)