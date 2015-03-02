ABU DHABI, March 2 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
has no plans to issue any capital-boosting bonds, its
chief executive said on Monday.
The United Arab Emirates' largest bank by assets will ask
shareholders on March 10 to vote on setting up a $2 billion
programme that would allow it to issue bonds with a perpetual
tenor and enhance its Tier 1, or core, capital.
However, Alex Thursby told reporters that the bank was
satisfied with its current Tier 1 ratio - 15.0 percent,
according to its fourth-quarter financial statement - and merely
wanted to establish the programme with upcoming regulatory
changes in mind.
"We think it's good governance to have backstops in play,
should we need," Thursby said on the sidelines of an event
hosted by the lender.
"We're putting those (backstops) in play but, at this stage,
we've no plans to issue Tier 1."
Basel III banking regulations, to be phased in globally over
coming years, require banks to hold more capital, in more
diverse forms.
A number of Gulf-based banks have issued, or are planning to
issue, Tier 1 bonds or sukuk, including Dubai Islamic Bank
and Doha Bank.
(Reporting by David French and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)