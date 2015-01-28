ABU DHABI Jan 28 The chief executive of
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) declined to comment
on Wednesday on whether his bank had bid for the Egyptian
consumer unit of Citigroup.
The United Arab Emirates' largest lender was one of 10
bidders for the business put up for sale by the U.S. bank in
October, a source told Reuters earlier this
month.
"If acquisitions come at the right price and are
integrational in a quick period of time, we will look at them,"
Alex Thursby added more generally about acquisitions in a
conference call with reporters.
NBAD expects continued net interest margin compression in
2015, dependent on the amount of liquidity in the market.
"There's a possibility that liquidity will start
disappearing or reducing in the second half (of 2015),
particularly in U.S. dollars," he said.
