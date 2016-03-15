ABU DHABI, March 15 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United
Arab Emirates, will hike its 2015 dividend to 0.45 dirhams
($0.12) per share, the bank's chairman Nasser Ahmed al-Sowaidi
said on Tuesday.
The new figure, announced at the bank's annual shareholder
meeting, is up from the 0.40 dirhams per share the bank proposed
paying when it unveiled its annual results in January.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Executive
Alex Thursby said the bank had no plans to enter new markets in
2016 and that its deposit base continued to "bloom".
"There's liquidity in the system," Thursby said. "We are in
a good position."
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing
by David French)