ABU DHABI, Oct 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted its first profit drop in nearly two years, missing analysts' forecasts, mainly because of a sharp fall in investment gains.

NBAD, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, said on Tuesday that third-quarter net profit fell 8 percent to 1.04 billion dirhams ($283 million) from 1.12 billion dirhams in the year-ago period.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast on average a profit of 1.22 billion dirhams for the quarter.

The profit drop was NBAD's first since the fourth quarter of 2011, according to Reuters data.

Alex Thursby, previously chief executive for international and institutional banking at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, took over as NBAD's chief executive in July. The bank has been seeking to expand abroad from its largely saturated local market.

"I have now laid out my strategy for the next five years, and we are beginning to gain momentum as we focus on being core to our chosen customers," Thursby said in a statement on Tuesday.

Profit for the first nine months of this year rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 3.65 billion dirhams.

Net investment gains in the third quarter plunged 92 percent to 9 million dirhams from 112 million dirhams in the year-ago period, while operating income in the quarter fell 2.5 percent to 2.19 billion dirhams.

The bank booked quarterly net impairment charges - the amount set aside to meet loan losses - of 299 million dirhams in the three months to Sept. 30, a drop of 18.5 percent on the same period last year.

Loans and advances grew to 182.5 billion dirhams at the end of the third quarter, up 10.9 percent from end-2012, while deposits expanded 20.6 per cent to 229.5 billion dirhams.

Shares of NBAD did not trade on Tuesday. The shares have risen 40 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Andrew Torchia)