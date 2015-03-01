ABU DHABI, March 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) is not interested in buying the Egypt retail
business of Citigroup, and is instead targeting organic
growth in the country and globally, the bank's chief executive
told Reuters on Sunday.
The plan to grow organically by the United Arab Emirates'
largest lender sets it apart from several other big Gulf banks,
which have sought to use overseas acquisitions as a way to
expand outside their competitive domestic markets.
There were ten bidders when Citigroup's Egyptian business
was put up for sale by the U.S. bank in October, a source told
Reuters in January.
"We have an organic strategy and if we did go the other way
and start thinking about inorganic growth, there's three very
hard criteria I've put in place for us to meet," NBAD's CEO Alex
Thursby said on the sidelines of a finance conference on Sunday.
"It's got to be part of strategy, both product, country and
customer strategy, it's got to be integratable very quickly, and
it has to create meaning in terms of direction."
He added, "If something comes along that sets those
criteria, that's very different, but the likelihood of that is
very hard."
NBAD has operations in countries including Egypt, Malaysia,
China, Britain, France and the United States, and was in 2014
granted a banking licence for India.
Thursby was appointed NBAD's CEO in 2013 and shortly
afterwards set out a plan to build up banking centres in
locations including Abu Dhabi, Lagos, Washington DC, Mumbai,
Singapore, Hong Kong, London and Paris.
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, bought the
Egyptian unit of BNP Paribas for $500 million in 2013 while
Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest bank, in 2013
snapped up the Egyptian unit of Societe Generale.
Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest lender by
assets, is interested in buying the Egypt assets of Citigroup,
Mashreq's CEO said in January.
Thursby said NBAD planned an "aggressive growth strategy" in
Egypt, but did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)