LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi
has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising
$587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London
Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.
Proceeds from so-called green bonds help to finance projects
in renewable energy, energy-efficiency, green transport and
waste water treatment.
"London Stock Exchange today welcomes the listing of the
first ever green bond from the Gulf region, issued by National
Bank of Abu Dhabi," the exchange said in a statement.
"(The bank) is spearheading the potential to unlock and
promote green finance across the Middle East region," Darko
Hajdukovic, head of fixed income of funds and analytics at
London Stock Exchange, said.
The five-year bond is listed on the LSE.
Global green bond issuance could reach $125-150 billion this
year as demand for low-carbon infrastructure investment
continues, Swedish banking group SEB said on Thursday.
