Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
ABU DHABI, March 11 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, expects growth in its loans of 8 to 10 percent in 2014, chief executive Alex Thursby said on Tuesday.
"Loan growth will be good this year but there are also other drivers of growth - current account, trade, forex," Thursby told reporters on the sidelines of the bank's annual general meeting.
Last year, NBAD's net loans and advances rose 11.7 per cent to 183.8 billion dirhams ($50.0 billion).
Late last month First Gulf Bank, the UAE's second-largest lender, predicted 2014 loan growth in the "low double digits". (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 13 President Donald Trump's administration on Monday rejected a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that concluded millions of Americans would lose health insurance under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: