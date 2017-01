DUBAI Oct 23 Shareholders of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank will both meet on Dec. 7 to approve the merging of the two Abu Dhabi-based banks, according to separate statements to the emirate's bourse.

The pair announced in July that their boards had approved the tie-up, which will create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa with assets of around $175 billion. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Richard Pullin)