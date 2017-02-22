BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
DUBAI Feb 22 National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, the two lenders slated to merge on April 1, have jointly reported a proforma 2016 net profit of 11.37 billion dirhams ($3.1 billion), according to a bourse statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14