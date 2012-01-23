BRIEF-Vicinity Centres says revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 mln
* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million
ABU DHABI Jan 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi has appointed Michael Aissaoui as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand the bank's advisory business, it said on Monday.
Aissaoui joins NBAD from Societe Generale in Paris where he was head of M&A for the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, a bank statement said.
He also worked with the World Bank in privatization programmes in MENA, it added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP on Tuesday disclosed that it bought a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co, making it the second activist shareholder to take aim at the consumer products giant in the last five years.