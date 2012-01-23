ABU DHABI Jan 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi has appointed Michael Aissaoui as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand the bank's advisory business, it said on Monday.

Aissaoui joins NBAD from Societe Generale in Paris where he was head of M&A for the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, a bank statement said.

He also worked with the World Bank in privatization programmes in MENA, it added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)