DUBAI Jan 5 Four top managers at National Bank
of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) have resigned from the lender,
effective from Jan. 1, 2017, it said on Thursday.
Abdulla Mohammed Saleh AbdulRaheem, deputy group chief
executive, and Qamber al-Mulla, senior managing director and
chief executive of Gulf and international, had both left the
bank, it said.
Saif al-Shehhi, senior managing director, UAE government and
key Abu Dhabi-based clients, and Abdulla al-Otaiba, senior
managing director and group head of global retail & commercial
had also left, the bank said.
Reuters reported the departure of the four on Dec. 28,
citing sources.
