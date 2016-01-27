ABU DHABI Jan 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
expects little further outflow of government deposits,
the chief executive of the largest lender by assets in the
United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday.
"We've seen some stability in the last three to four months
and expect little outflow of government deposits," said Alex
Thursby on a media conference call.
NBAD was hit hard in the second and third quarters by
government deposit outflows, as the UAE sought to remedy the
impact of lower oil prices on its state finances by drawing on
reserves placed with local banks.
Thursby was speaking after the bank reported a 24.5 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by higher provisions and
lower revenues.
He also said on the conference call that the bank expected
low single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and "moderate to good"
loan growth, without giving any figures.
