British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
ABU DHABI, April 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the emirate's largest lender by assets, is confident of its ability to deliver single-digit earnings growth in 2016, said the bank's chief financial officer on Wednesday.
James Burdett was speaking on a media conference call after the bank posted a 10.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as revenues dropped and impairment charges for bad loans rose.
Chief Executive Alex Thursby had said in January that the bank expected low single-digit earnings growth in 2016 and "moderate to good" loan growth.
Also on Wednesday's call, Thursby said the bank's provisions were expected to experience a slow decline in subsequent quarters, although NBAD would have to remain careful to manage the situation. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)