ABU DHABI Jan 27 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the largest lender by assets in the United Arab
Emirates, on Wednesday reported a 24.5 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts forecasts.
NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by an Abu Dhabi state
investment fund, made a net profit of 1.036 billion dirhams
($282.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.372
billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net
profit for the period of 1.32 billion dirhams.
For 2015, the bank said net profit was 5.23 billion dirhams,
down 6.2 percent from 2014.
The board proposed a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams per share
for the year 2015. The cash figure is the same as the payout in
2014, although the previous year also had a 10 percent stock
dividend.
