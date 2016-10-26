DUBAI Oct 26 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Wednesday
posted flat growth in third-quarter net profit, broadly meeting
analysts forecasts.
NBAD, which is currently in a merger process with rival
First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.32 billion
dirhams ($359.4 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30,
according to a statement.
This compared to 1.33 billion dirhams in the same period a
year earlier, while the average forecast of three analysts
polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.38
billion dirhams.
Merging NBAD and FGB, as recommended by the boards of the
two lenders in July, would create one of the largest banks by
assets in the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be
completed in the first quarter of 2017.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)