BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
DUBAI Jan 31 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the emirate's largest lender by assets, on Tuesday posted a 28 percent rise in fourth quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts.
NBAD, which is currently in a merger process with rival First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirham ($362.1 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, according to a statement.
This compared to 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, while the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a net profit in the quarter of 1.28 billion dirhams.
The board proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 dirhams per share for the year 2016, the same as the payout for 2015. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Keith Weir)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.