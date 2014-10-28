* Q3 net profit 1.37 bln dhs vs 1.03 bln dhs yr-ago - statement

* Q3 fees and commission income up 39.5 pct y-o-y

* Bank expects high single-digit loan growth - CEO

* Latest UAE bank to post bumper Q3 earnings growth (Adds details, comments by CEO)

By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Oct 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) expects its percentage rate of growth in lending to be in the high single digits in the coming months, although the profitability of its lending will continue to be contained by intense competition, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Low interest rates, however, are not constraining the overall earnings growth of the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, which like its peers has reported better than expected third-quarter results with a 32 percent rise in its net profit.

NBAD has been readjusting its strategy to earn more from its fee-paying business, meaning its total loans had fallen in the first six months of 2014.

However, they rebounded strongly in the third quarter so that lending was up 7.7 percent in the first nine months of the year, with half of that growth linked to the lender's involvement in the 5.8 billion-dirham ($1.6 billion) initial share sale of Emaar Malls Group, it said in its results statement.

The pipeline of initial public shaare offers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi would continue to benefit the bank and its lending growth in the next six months, as would the overall growth of the economy, said Alex Thursby, chief executive of NBAD.

"If we see 4 percent GDP growth, we double that for loan growth so between 7 to 9 percent (for the industry). We won't be double digits but will be high single digits year on year," Thursby said on a results conference call.

The profitability of lending would remain constrained, Thursby said, repeating the warning given after its first-quarter earnings, with its net interest margin down 0.04 percentage points on the same quarter last year.

The fall in net interest margin to 1.91 percent came despite a significant increase in CASA (current and savings account) deposits, which pay little or no interest to customers, and lower overall funding costs, according to Naveed Ahmed, senior manager at Global Investment House.

"We do see in the next 12 months continuing pressure with regards to margins," said Thursby, adding that while retail lending would suffer most, margin erosion on wholesale lending may have already "gone to the floor".

BUMPER PROFITS

NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, has been focusing on growing its fee income as local banks, flush with cash, compete fiercely for business, pushing interest rates down.

Non-interest income jumped almost 40 percent year on year, while there was a 32.4 percent decline in bad loan provisions, and as a result net profit for third quarter rose to 1.37 billion dirhams from 1.03 billion dirhams in the same period last year, slightly ahead of the average of analysts' forecasts of 1.35 billion dirhams.

On Monday rivals First Gulf Bank, Mashreq and Union National Bank all reported respective year-on-year net profit gains of 20 percent, 26 percent and 22 percent, maintaining the positive picture painted by banks who published numbers earlier in the reporting period. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Editing by David French and Greg Mahlich)