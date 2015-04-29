BRIEF-China South City updates on termination of share transfer agreement
* Termination of share transfer agreement between Cheng Chung Hing and Centralcon Holding Source (http://bit.ly/2oHARP0) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday posted a marginal increase in first-quarter net profit which fell short of analysts' forecasts.
NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.41 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.
Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.49 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* WALLENSTAM AB INTENDS CHOOSE ZENERGY'S SMART MODULAR HOUSING FOT CONSTRUCTION AT LACKAREBÄCKSMOTET IN MÖLNDAL
* Fanhua inc says completion of a private placement of 66 million ordinary shares of co at us$0.44185 per ordinary share by fosun industrial holdings