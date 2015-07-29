ABU DHABI, July 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the largest lender by assets in the United Arab
Emirates, reported a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, in line with analysts' estimates.
NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government,
made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams ($395 million) in the
three months to June 30, up from 1.43 billion dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net
profit of 1.47 billion dirhams.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)