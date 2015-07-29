* Q2 net 1.45 bln dirhams vs f'cast 1.47 bln
* Bank books 166 mln dirhams in impairments, down 22.6
percent
* Loans up 20 percent to 217.9 bln dirhams
(Recasts, adds detail, context)
By Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold
ABU DHABI, July 29 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United
Arab Emirates, does not expect further big outflows of
government deposits after 37 billion dirhams ($10 billion) left
the lender during the first half of 2015, its chief executive
said.
Government finances in the oil-exporting Gulf states have
been hit by the fall in oil prices in the past year. Crude oil
prices dropped from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to roughly half
that level.
Banks in the region have traditionally relied on the
government for large parts of their business.
The first-half outflow from NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by
Abu Dhabi's government, contributed to overall deposits sinking
to 230.1 billion dirhams at the end of June, down 3.1 percent
from the same period of last year.
Still, that was offset by 25 billion dirhams of new
deposits, including 17 billion from overseas, as the bank
targeted cheaper liquidity abroad, CEO Alex Thursby said on
Wednesday.
"There's a major dollar liquidity squeeze in the UAE and the
region due to lower oil sales and dollars moving to different
markets," Thursby said on a conference call.
Government deposits across the UAE banking sector were close
to a more "normalised" level than when oil prices were around
$110 per barrel, he said.
The bank earlier reported a 1 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit, in line with analysts' estimates, as rising expenses
offset higher revenue.
NBAD made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams in the three
months to June 30, up from 1.43 billion a year before, it said
in a statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast 1.47 billion.
"We delivered this growth despite economic and market
headwinds, including lower oil prices, margin compression and
lower non-customer income in our global markets business,"
Thursby said in the statement.
The lender booked 166 million dirhams as impairments, down
22.6 percent from a year ago.
Loans grew 20 percent on the year to 217.9 billion dirhams
by the end of June.
NBAD sees its loan book growing more than the market average
of 8 percent in the UAE, Thursby said, despite tight and highly
competitive market conditions in an environment of low oil
prices. "We expect a slowdown in the second half in loan growth,
the market is getting tougher," he said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and David Holmes)