DUBAI, July 22 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday reported a 17.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' average estimates.

NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 1.21 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the bank said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 1.30 billion dirhams ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Nadia Saleem)