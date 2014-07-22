BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
DUBAI, July 22 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday reported a 17.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' average estimates.
NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 1.21 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the bank said in a statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 1.30 billion dirhams ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Nadia Saleem)
* ARC to announce a capital raising, of which it is currently negotiating an underwriting agreement with potential sub-underwriting arrangements
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering