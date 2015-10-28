BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
ABU DHABI Oct 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, reported a 3 per cent drop in third quarter profit, missing analysts' forecasts.
NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.37 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of last year.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.