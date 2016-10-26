* NBAD Q3 profit 1.32 bln dhs vs 1.33 bln dhs yr-ago
* NBAD Q3 impairments 287 mln dhs vs 171 mln dhs yr-ago
* NBAD sees low single digit profit/revenues for 2016 - CFO
(adds quotes from analysts' call, results details)
ABU DHABI, Oct 26 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by
assets, posted flat third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in
line with analysts' forecasts, as the bank was hit by a rise in
bad loans.
The lender was sticking to its forecast of low single-digit
profit and revenue growth for 2016, group Chief Financial
Officer James Burdett said in a conference call after the
release of the earnings.
The results are in line with a generally lacklustre earnings
season for banks in the United Arab Emirates, reflecting a
trickier operating environment as a more-than-two-year collapse
in oil prices feeds through into higher levels of bad loans and
compressed net interest margins.
NBAD, which is currently in a merger process with rival
First Gulf Bank, made a net profit of 1.32 billion
dirhams ($359.4 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, it
said in statement. This compared with 1.33 billion dirhams in
the same period a year earlier.
The results were broadly in line with the forecasts of three
analysts polled by Reuters, who had on average estimated a net
profit in the quarter of 1.38 billion dirhams.
The bank's impairments jumped 68 percent in the third
quarter to 287 million dirhams compared with the same period a
year ago.
Provisions for the bank's retail and small- and medium-sized
enterprise units were higher during the quarter, acting group
Chief Executive Abhijit Choudhury said during the call.
"The Bank's impairments are reflective of the ongoing
challenging operating environment," NBAD said in the statement,
adding that the results "continue to reflect NBAD's prudent
provisioning approach".
The tough economic environment may continue to impact the
lender with net profit and earnings forecast to be in low single
digits for the rest of the year, Burdett said on the analysts
call.
NBAD's loan book totalled 205.3 billion dirhams ending Sept.
2016, down 0.3 percent from 205.9 billion dirhams in Dec. 2015.
Customer deposits were 242.9 billion dirhams, versus 233.8
billion dirhams, up 3.9 percent during the same period.
Merging NBAD and FGB, as recommended by the boards of the
two lenders in July, would create one of the largest banks by
assets in the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be
completed in the first quarter of 2017.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
