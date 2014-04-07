April 7 Longtime ratings laggard NBC is expected
to win this season's broadcast TV ratings race in the age group
most prized by advertisers, 18 to 49, for the first time in a
decade, NBC Universal Chief Executive Steve Burke said on
Monday.
"Our prediction is that we'll win this season by about 12
percent," Burke at a press event.
The last time NBC won that age group was in the 2003-04
season, a spokeswoman said.
NBC, owned by cable operator Comcast Corp, is
averaging 3.7 million prime-time viewers through March 30 for
the season that started in September, according to ratings data
from Nielsen. Fox is second with 3.4 million. The winner will be
determined when the TV season ends in May.
For the season that ended in May 2013, CBS won 18- to
49-year-olds while NBC landed in third place.
Burke said NBC would finish first this season even without
the boost it enjoyed from the Winter Olympics in February.
NBC still has room to improve its ratings, particularly on
Thursday nights, Burke said. He said he regrets that NBC did not
win an eight-game Thursday night National Football League
package that CBS nabbed in February.
"It'll help CBS for sure, which is why we've wanted it," he
said, estimating it will generate $300 million in ad revenue for
CBS.
Shows that have helped pushed NBC to first place include
"The Blacklist," which stars James Spader as a master criminal
who helps the FBI, and the second-year drama "Chicago Fire."
NBC is positioned for a strong "upfront" selling season,
when broadcasters try to persuade advertisers to spend billions
of dollars in commercials for their new shows, Burke said.
"We're going into it in better shape than we have in a
decade, and that should be a positive thing for our company," he
said.
NBC is also premiering six new scripted series over the
summer and three new reality shows in a bid to compete better in
the summer months, which have grown more competitive as
broadcast networks no longer rely on reruns.
NBC's parent company, Comcast, will be under the spotlight
this week, when it appears at the first hearing on Capitol Hill
surrounding its $45.3 billion merger with Time Warner Cable
on Wednesday. Burke, who did not speak directly about
the merger at Monday's event in Manhattan, said he would not be
attending the hearing but would tune in on TV.
