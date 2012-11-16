* NBC has been No. 1 in 18-49 demo in best start in decade
* "The Voice," "Revolution" each take three-month breaks
* No. 1 rated NFL Sunday night broadcasts end Dec 30
* NBC could struggle to keep viewers in Q1
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Nov 16 NBC is expected to wrap up its
fall season as the No. 1 broadcast network in the key 18-49
advertising demographic for the first time in a decade.
The network's catapult to first place from fourth in the
ratings is the biggest surprise so far of the young TV season.
The question is how long can its ratings momentum last.
The Comcast-owned network has seen a surge in the fall
fueled by two shows that won't be around by the end of December,
its red-hot Sunday Night NFL telecast and the hugely popular
singing competition "The Voice."
The numbers are shining a positive light on Entertainment
Chief Bob Greenblatt, in his second year since moving over from
the Showtime cable network. In the first quarter of 2013,
however, analysts and advertising buyers say holes in NBC's
lineup can't make up for the loss of its two top shows.
"I'm skeptical about whether their ratings are sustainable,"
said Brad Adgate, who heads research for the advertising firm
Horizon Media. "Once those shows go on hiatus or they are doing
repeats, I'd be surprised if what they replace with them with
will deliver those type of numbers."
When the TV season started, NBC boosted its ratings by
adding a second season of the "The Voice" in the fall, instead
of airing it only during the spring, and showing it on Mondays
and Tuesdays.
The show gave NBC ratings victories in the 18-49
demographic, the age group that advertisers seek, has
consistently won its time slots while boosting shows like
"Revolution" and "Go On" that followed it.
Total viewers increased from a year ago by 20 percent, to an
average of 8.8 million per night, while rivals CBS, FOX and ABC
are all down in total viewers.
NBC's ratings engines throttle back without "The Voice,"
which goes off the air from Dec 17 until March 25. When it
returns, it also faces an uncertain reception as new judges
Shakira and Usher replace Christina Aguilera and Ce e Lo Green.
On Dec. 30, NBC will air its final Sunday night football
game of the year, taking prime time's top-rated show with it,
Jeff Bader, NBC's president of program planning, strategy and
research, said in an interview on Thursday.
NBC's ratings will weaken in January, he conceded. The
January-to-March period won't be "necessarily about winning" in
the ratings but about getting one or two shows to stick with
viewers, he said.
"I wish we had Sunday night football all year, but hopefully
these other returning shows will keep us in the hunt," Bader
said.
UBS analyst John Janedis predicts that CBS and FOX
will move past the Peacock network by the end of the TV season,
and CBS' Chief Executive Les Moonves vowed on a Nov. 7 earnings
call that his network will finish "on top" and "strong in every
single one of the key demos."
"The Voice" served as a launch pad for the hit drama
"Revolution," a post-apocalyptic thriller that airs on Mondays
and is set 15 years after all the world's electricity stopped
functioning. But that show, like "The Voice," is going on hiatus
from Nov. 26 to March 25.
Greenblatt has "to make sure that 'Revolution' stays strong,
said Optimedia media buyer Maureen Bosetti. "I'm a little bit
cautious to say he's a huge success until he's got more solid
hits under his belt that he's developed."
NBC will air the weight-loss reality show "The Biggest
Loser" in the place of "the Voice" on Mondays, followed by
"Deception," a one-hour soap opera about a murder in a wealthy
family that replaces "Revolution." On Tuesdays, a reality show
called "Betty White's Off Their Rockers" featuring senior
citizens playing pranks will take "the Voice" slot.
Ad agency GroupM media buyer Shari Cohen is more optimistic
about NBC's chances without "The Voice" and said she is
impressed by the network's comeback this season.
"The void will be felt, but there's confidence enough in
their strategy and other nights of the week where they have been
gaining traction and things that will be coming back in 2013
like 'Smash'," Cohen said.
"Smash," a lavishly produced and heavily promoted musical
drama about a Broadway show starring Katharine McPhee and Debra
Messing, finished as NBC's top drama in its first season in
18-49 age group and will return for its second season Feb. 5.
The show is heavily championed by Greenblatt, the
programming chief who came to Comcast in 2011 after it took
control of NBC in a $30 billion deal. When he left the CBS-owned
Showtime cable channel, it was in the midst of a phenomenal run
of developing hit shows such as "Dexter," "Weeds," and "The L
Word" for cable's Showtime network.
Greenblatt's programming performance has been mixed at NBC.
He inherited the "The Voice," and had the benefit of this
summer's NBC Olympic telecast, which enabled him to promote the
fall lineup before the more than 30 million people who tuned
into the London games each night.
That gave a boost to "Revolution, "Go On" and "The New
Normal," a sitcom from "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy, which were
all ordered for full-seasons and are all highly rated new shows.
But "Animal Practice," another program that aired in a special
preview after one Olympics telecast, was canceled after six
episodes.
NBC is coming off a strong third quarter in which its
revenue jumped 31.2 percent to $6.8 billion thanks Deto the
London Olympics. Excluding the Olympics, its revenue increased
8.3 percent, the company said.
Amy Yong, a sell-side analyst for Macquarie bank, raised her
estimates on Comcast in October, citing ratings growth at NBC as
a contributing factors.
The NBC model for continued success resembles a strategy
employed by Fox, which scheduled shows like "House" and "Bones"
after the then-towering ratings champ "American Idol."
Bader, the NBC scheduling executive, said his network will
continue to use "The Voice"'s momentum as best it can even as it
heads toward its three-month break. After the Dec. 17 finale,
NBC will air a preview of a new comedy set in the White House
called "1600 Penn."