June 21 "Today" show co-host Ann Curry planned
to stay on the NBC morning show for at least five more years and
took the ratings war with ABC's "Good Morning America"
personally, she told a magazine in a recent interview.
The interview took place with the Ladies' Home Journal
magazine on May 9, before NBC executives began negotiating her
exit from co-hosting duties on the "Today" show.
"You worry, am I not good enough? Am I not what people
need? Am I asking the right questions?, "she said. "When people
say negative things or speculate, you can't help but feel hurt."
Curry said in the interview she took the ratings war with
ABC's "Good Morning America" personally and worried about her
performance. "Today" has fallen in the ratings since Curry
became a co-host with Matt Lauer last June. In April, ABC's
"Good Morning America" moved ahead of "Today" in total viewers
for the first time in 16 years.
Curry added "I haven't dropped the ball when it comes" to
viewers.
"I've been at 'Today' for 15 years and I'd love to make it
to 20," she told the women's magazine.
The interview will appear in the August issue of the
magazine which comes out on July 10. Portions of the interview
were published on the magazine's website on Thursday.
People with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Wednesday
that NBC executives were trying to find a new slot for her on
one of the network's news programs, and want to announce the
change before the London Olympics start July 27.
Natalie Morales, a "Today" news anchor, and Savannah Guthrie,
legal analyst and co-host of the show's third hour, are
considered the most likely candidates to take over from Curry.
Last year, the "Today" show generated $848 million in
advertising revenue for NBC, making it one of the most
profitable shows on television, according to Horizon Media.
"Good Morning America" generated about $298 million.
A spokeswoman for NBC News could not be reached for comment.
Comcast Corp owns NBC, and Walt Disney Co
owns ABC.
