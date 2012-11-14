Nov 14 Comcast's NBC has appointed two
executives to take charge of the "Today" show, a day after the
television network announced that longtime producer Jim Bell
would be leaving to take a larger role in the sports division.
Don Nash, a broadcast producer who has worked on NBC's
morning show for 23 years, will become the executive producer,
reporting to Alexandra Wallace, who has been named executive in
charge of the show.
The reshuffling is part of NBC efforts to revive the "Today"
show, which has been in a back-and-forth ratings war with ABC's
"Good Morning America" ever since ABC snapped NBC's
16-year unbeaten streak earlier in the year.
"Today" is one of NBC's most profitable TV shows, generating
$485 million in ad revenues in 2011, up 6.6 percent from 2010,
according to Kantar Media, which provides data to advertisers.
Rival "Good Morning America" took in $299 million last year.
NBC said on Tuesday that former executive producer Bell
would be leaving the morning show to become a full-time
executive producer of the Olympics. The network has a contract
to broadcast the Olympics in the United States for the next four
games in Russia, Brazil, South Korea and an unnamed host city in
2020.
Bell, who has headed the show since 2005, was blamed this
year for the controversial firing of Ann Curry as anchor
alongside Matt Lauer.
Reuters had previously reported in August that Bell was in
line for a kind of uber-producing sports role like the one Dick
Ebersol - NBC's longtime Olympics executive producer and former
sports chief who served as a mentor to Bell - played for the
network.