By Christine Kearney

NEW YORK, June 28 Ann Curry announced on Thursday she was leaving as co-host of NBC's "Today" show.

Fighting back tears, Curry told viewers at the end of Thursday's program she would be leaving the show and taking up a new role reporting from around the world for NBC.

"For all of you who saw me as a ground breaker, I am sorry I could not carry the ball across the finish line. But man, I did try," she told viewers in an emotional farewell.

Since Curry moved from news reader to co-host on June 9, 2011, the morning show's margin over ABC's "Good Morning America", or GMA, has steadily shrunk. (Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)