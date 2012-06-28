UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, June 28 Ann Curry announced on Thursday she was leaving as co-host of NBC's "Today" show.
Fighting back tears, Curry told viewers at the end of Thursday's program she would be leaving the show and taking up a new role reporting from around the world for NBC.
"For all of you who saw me as a ground breaker, I am sorry I could not carry the ball across the finish line. But man, I did try," she told viewers in an emotional farewell.
Since Curry moved from news reader to co-host on June 9, 2011, the morning show's margin over ABC's "Good Morning America", or GMA, has steadily shrunk. (Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.