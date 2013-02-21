BOSTON Feb 21 U.S. media company NBC Universal
said late on Thursday that its NBC.com website was safe to visit
following a security scare prompted by reports that it was
infected with malicious software designed for banking fraud and
cyber espionage.
"A problem was identified and it has been fixed," an NBC
Universal spokeswoman told Reuters. She declined to elaborate on
the nature of the problem.
Earlier on Thursday, several security experts had advised
Internet users to avoid the site altogether, saying it had been
compromised by malicious software.
The Dutch computer security firm SurfRight said on its
HitmanPro blog that the site of its NBC television network was
tainted with viruses known as the Citadel and ZeroAccess that
are used for banking fraud, cyber espionage and other computer
crimes.
The NBC spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether any
users had been infected. But she said that no account
information about users of the site had been compromised.
Earlier in the day, Facebook Inc blocked users from
accessing the NBC.com website following reports that the site
was infected with a computer virus.
Facebook users were told "This link has been reported as
abusive" on Thursday when they attempted to access the NBC.com
website.
NBC is controlled by Comcast Inc, which is buying
out minority owner General Electric Co.