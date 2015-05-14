By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 14 India's state-run National
Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) is betting
on the redevelopment of millions of square feet of vacant
government property as it plans to grow its $3.4 billion order
book by 25 percent a year to 2020.
That is roughly twice the rate of growth over the last few
years, chairman and managing director, Anoop Kumar Mittal, told
Reuters.
NBCC, 90 percent owned by the state, builds and redevelops
real estate and infrastructure. It is seen as a major
beneficiary of the current government's spending push, making
its stock a the top performer among India's state-owned firms.
(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques)