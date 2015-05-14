(Adds details, chairman's comments)
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI May 14 India's state-run National
Buildings Construction Corp (NBCC) is betting on the
redevelopment of millions of square feet of vacant government
property as it plans to grow its $3.4 billion order book by 25
percent a year to 2020.
That is roughly twice the rate of growth over the last few
years, Anoop Kumar Mittal, chairman and managing director, told
Reuters.
NBCC, 90 percent owned by the state, builds and redevelops
real estate and infrastructure. It is seen as a major
beneficiary of the current government's spending push, making
its stock a the top performer among India's state-owned firms.
The stock has notched up a more than threefold jump over the
past 12 months as investors cheer a steady income stream.
"We are in discussion with sick and other public sector
units to monetise their land," Mittal said in an interview.
These ailing public-sector firms include giants like the
National Textile Corp, which owns swathes of former mill land in
overcrowded Mumbai.
"This will be our focus business area in the next five
years," he said.
While there is no official estimate for the amount of
state-owned real estate that could be up for redevelopment,
Mittal said the opportunity was "significant", fuelled by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's promises to build affordable homes,
"smart" cities and to reboot manufacturing.
The company is already in talks with the railways ministry
to build low-cost homes on excess land it owns across the
country, Mittal said - a move that could help Modi fulfil his
manifesto promise of providing housing for all by 2022.
NBCC, currently working on a redevelopment project in Delhi
worth 50 billion rupees ($780 million), is also awaiting cabinet
approval on three other projects in the capital that are
expected to add about 180 billion rupees to its order book.
Unlike the majority of India's construction and real estate
sector, NBCC has net cash - 15 billion rupees - but its revenue
remains largely tied to the state, which accounts for more than
70 percent of its top line.
($1 = 63.8350 Indian rupees)
