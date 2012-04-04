(Adds background)
April 3 NBC News apologized on Tuesday for the
way it edited a broadcast of a conversation between George
Zimmerman and a police dispatcher before teenager Trayvon Martin
was killed by Zimmerman.
Last week Fox News did a report in which it presented
"before" and "after" versions of the call. NBC had broadcast the
edited exchange on its flagship "Today" morning show.
NBC News launched an investigation after the Fox report.
"During our investigation it became evident that there was
an error made in the production process that we deeply regret,"
NBC News representative Lauren Kapp said in a statement on
Tuesday, in response to a query by Reuters. "We will be taking
the necessary steps to prevent this from happening in the future
and apologize to our viewers."
Kapp declined to comment on whether further action would be
taken against the producer of the segment or anyone else
involved in the program.
She said NBC will not be releasing names of the producers
involved or the course of action it will take internally.
The issue of the edited call in NBC and MSNBC news stories
was raised on right-leaning blogs that monitor the media such as
Breitbart.com and Newsbusters.org nearly a week ago. NBC News
first responded to queries on Thursday, Kapp said. Over the
weekend it told a Washington Post blog it would investigate its
handling of the piece.
The Feb. 26 shooting death of 17-year-old Martin by
Zimmerman, 28, a neighborhood watch captain who said he acted in
self-defense, has drawn international attention. The incident
occurred in Sanford, Florida.
The Fox News report can be viewed on the website of the News
Corp unit.
The "Today" show's segment, which included an ellipsis on
screen to indicate omitted text, ran as:
"Zimmerman: This guy looks like he's up to no good ..."
"Zimmerman: He looks black."
The full conversation ran as:
"Zimmerman: This guy looks like he's up to no good. Or he's
on drugs or something. It's raining and he's just walking
around, looking about.
Dispatcher: OK, and this guy - is he black, white or
Hispanic?
Zimmerman: He looks black."
NBC's response contrasts with ESPN's action following the
use of the phrase "Chink in the Armor" by a commentator as well
as in a headline, in referring to New York Knicks basketball
star Jeremy Lin in February. ESPN promptly apologized, suspended
the commentator and fired the headline writer.
NBC News is owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp
. ESPN is owned by Walt Disney Co.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Richard Chang)