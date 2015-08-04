CAIRO Aug 4 National Bank of Egypt
will postpone a new bond issuance and repay $600 million of
earlier bonds on Wednesday, its chief executive said.
"After the fluctuation in international bond markets in the
last period as a result of the Greek crisis... we have decided
to temporarily postpone the new issuance until the right time,"
CEO Hisham Okasha said.
Egypt's oldest commercial lender, National Bank in June
selected five banks to arrange fixed-income meetings for a
potential benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated bond
issue.
But Okasha said in a phone interview that the prospective
issuance would be delayed as the bank wanted to wait for more
favourable debt market conditions.
It will repay $600 million in bonds on Wednesday, he added.
The bank issued bonds in August 2010 worth $600 million at
an interest rate of 5.25 percent, which mature on Aug. 5.
"Repayment confirms the bank's commitment to meet foreign
obligations in a timely manner," Okasha said.
The government sold $1.5 billion of 10-year bonds in June,
returning to the international debt market after a five-year
hiatus due to political and economic instability.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by
Jason Neely)