BRIEF-S&P affirms Delta Bank ratings at 'D'
* Says that on April 3 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed its 'D/D' long-and short-term issuer credit ratings on Delta Bank
CAIRO, March 22 The National Bank of Egypt will issue a dollar-denominated bond on international debt markets by the end of June, the bank's president told Reuters on Sunday.
The bank will invite 13 international financial institutions to compete to arrange the bond issue, Hisham Okasha said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by David Clarke)
SARAJEVO, April 5 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it would lend up to 50 million euros ($53 million) to Serbian company Electrawinds K-Wind to help finance one of the Balkan country's first wind farms.
April 5 Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire U.S. job-hunting website CareerBuilder LLC for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the latest deal in the online recruitment sector.