Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
DUBAI, June 23 National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the oldest commercial lender in the country, has picked five banks to arrange fixed income meetings starting on Wednesday for a potential benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The lender, which expects to be rated B-/B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, chose Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead arrangers for the meetings.
The meetings will be held in the Middle East and Europe, the document showed, adding that the bond might be issued in 2015 depending on market conditions. Benchmark size is usually taken to mean at least $500 million.
The Egyptian government returned to the international debt market this month after a five-year hiatus due to political and economic instability. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Net proceeds are expected to be utilized for secured debt repayment and general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for KIM follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect KIM's large, diversified portfolio, its generally consist