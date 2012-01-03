ATHENS Jan 3 Greece's largest lender
National Bank (NBG) announced a tender offer on
Tuesday to buy back outstanding covered bonds and hybrid
securities at a discount, as part of efforts to boost capital
adequacy.
The offer concerns 1.5 billion euros of covered bonds and
350 million euros of hybrid securities due to expire in 2016.
"The deadline for the offer is Jan. 13. NBG is giving
bondholders the chance to sell their bonds for cash," an
official close to the procedures told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
The official said NBG was offering holders of covered bonds
70 percent of nominal value in cash, while in the market they
are trading at about 60 percent. It is offering 45 percent of
par for hybrid bonds that are trading at about 30 percent.
"With this move NBG is taking a second step towards its
recapitalisation after its recent capital boost of 1 billion
euros. This will bolster its capital adequacy," the official
said.
NBG said on Monday it completed a 1 billion euro ($1.67
billion) capital boost by placing new preferred shares with the
state, strengthening its capital adequacy and liquidity.
Greek lenders are trying to cope with rising bad debts and a
shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country enters its
fifth straight year of economic contraction.
Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns
resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which
calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government
bonds.
Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch
International and Morgan Stanley are acting as dealer managers
of the tender offer.
NBG said no public tender to buy the securities will be made
in Greece, with the offer launched outside the United States.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by George
Georgiopoulos and Will Waterman)