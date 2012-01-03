ATHENS Jan 3 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) announced a tender offer on Tuesday to buy back outstanding covered bonds and hybrid securities at a discount, as part of efforts to boost capital adequacy.

The offer concerns 1.5 billion euros of covered bonds and 350 million euros of hybrid securities due to expire in 2016.

"The deadline for the offer is Jan. 13. NBG is giving bondholders the chance to sell their bonds for cash," an official close to the procedures told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The official said NBG was offering holders of covered bonds 70 percent of nominal value in cash, while in the market they are trading at about 60 percent. It is offering 45 percent of par for hybrid bonds that are trading at about 30 percent.

"With this move NBG is taking a second step towards its recapitalisation after its recent capital boost of 1 billion euros. This will bolster its capital adequacy," the official said.

NBG said on Monday it completed a 1 billion euro ($1.67 billion) capital boost by placing new preferred shares with the state, strengthening its capital adequacy and liquidity.

Greek lenders are trying to cope with rising bad debts and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country enters its fifth straight year of economic contraction.

Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government bonds.

Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch International and Morgan Stanley are acting as dealer managers of the tender offer.

NBG said no public tender to buy the securities will be made in Greece, with the offer launched outside the United States. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by George Georgiopoulos and Will Waterman)