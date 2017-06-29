ATHENS, June 29 Dutch insurance group EXIN
agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek National Bank's (NBG)
insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17
million), it said on Thursday.
NBG is selling the unit as part of a restructuring plan
approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations
and focus on core banking.
EXIN said the agreed price implies an enterprise value of
958 million euros for the unit.
"NBG will retain a 25 percent stake in Ethniki Insurance,
which remains NBG's exclusive bancassurance provider under a new
10-year partnership agreement for life, savings and non-life
insurance products." EXIN said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)