BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ATHENS, March 15 Canadian investment fund Fairfax Holding may participate in the recapitalisation of Greece's biggest lender National Bank (NBG) with up to 1.5 billion euros, NBG said in a bourse filing on Friday.
NBG announced on Wednesday that Fairfax Holdings was interested in acquiring a stake in it by taking part in a planned recapitalisation.
NBG said on Friday that the expression of interest remained at an initial phase because Fairfax asked for changes in the framework of the recapitalisation that are beyond NBG's control. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by William Hardy)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.