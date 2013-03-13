ATHENS, March 13 Greece's biggest lender National Bank (NBG) said on Wednesday that Canada's Fairfax Holdings has expressed an interest in taking part in NBG's recapitalisation.

Greece's four biggest banks have to be recapitalised to restore their solvency ratios after suffering losses from sovereign debt writedowns and loan impairments.

They have to complete the 27 billion euros capital boost by the end of April. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)