BRIEF-JSP Property reports FY net profit 123.8 million baht
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
ATHENS, March 13 Greece's biggest lender National Bank (NBG) said on Wednesday that Canada's Fairfax Holdings has expressed an interest in taking part in NBG's recapitalisation.
Greece's four biggest banks have to be recapitalised to restore their solvency ratios after suffering losses from sovereign debt writedowns and loan impairments.
They have to complete the 27 billion euros capital boost by the end of April. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia said on Monday the panel had not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting the panel's top Democrat to insist it was too early to make such a determination.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.