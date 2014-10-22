BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ATHENS Oct 22 Greece's biggest lender by assets National Bank said on Wednesday its Turkish unit Finansbank has submitted a plan to capital market authorities to raise up to 715 million Turkish lira (318.91 million US dollar) via an issue of new shares.
NBG aims to reduce its current stake in Finansbank to 60 percent by the end of 2015, based on a restructuring plan approved by the EU.
NBG said the share offering, without pre-emptive rights for Finansbank shareholders, will be sold via a public offering and a private placement. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )