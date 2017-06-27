ATHENS, June 27 The board of Greece's National
Bank (NBG) approved the sale of a majority stake in
the group's wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to American-Dutch
consortium Calamos-EXIN, a banker close to the deal told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"The board gave its green light to the sale," the banker
said.
NBG is selling the unit as part of a restructuring plan
approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations
and focus on core banking.
U.S.-based Calamos Investments, which has $20 billion under
management, and EXIN Partners, a Netherlands-based investor
focused on insurance, reinsurance and asset management, were
bidding for at least 75 percent of National Insurance.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)