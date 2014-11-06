ATHENS Nov 6 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) on Thursday reported a profit in the third quarter, helped by strong results at its Turkish unit, lower funding costs and lower bad-debt provisions as the pace of impairments slowed.

NBG reported net profit of 30 million euros (37.3 million US dollar) in the third quarter. It did not provide profit figures for the comparable period a year ago.

Net earnings in the nine months to September rose to 1.176 billion euros from 262 million euros in the same period in 2013, boosted by a deferred tax benefit booked in the second quarter.

The bank said its Turkish unit Finansbank contributed 109 million euros to group earnings in the third quarter, after its profit rose 28 percent quarter-on-quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)