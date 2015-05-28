ATHENS May 28 Greece's largest lender National
Bank (NBG) on Thursday reported a loss in the first
quarter as bad debt provisions offset profit at its Turkish unit
Finansbank
NBG reported a net loss of 159 million euros ($173.4
million) over the January-to-March period versus a loss of 1.1
billion euros in the fourth quarter.
The bank, 57.2 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue
fund, said Turkish unit Finansbank contributed 114 million euros
to group earnings in the first quarter.
Non-performing credit edged up to 24.3 percent of its loan
book from 24 percent in December. Provisions for impaired loans
in Greece reached 323 million euros, up 18 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.9168 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)