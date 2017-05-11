DUBAI May 11 National Bank of Kuwait has
mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor
meetings ahead of a potential five-year senior unsecured dollar
bond, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal
showed on Thursday.
Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and NBK Capital are the coordinators
and are joined by First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered as
joint lead managers. Meetings will be held in the Middle East,
Europe and the United States starting on May 15.
The potential 144 A, Regulation S transaction would be of
benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million,
according to the document.
