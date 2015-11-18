DUBAI Nov 18 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK), the country's largest lender, has raised 125 million
dinars ($412 million) through an issue of capital-boosting
bonds, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The lender, rated A+/Aa3/AA- by international rating
agencies, issued the bonds in equal proportion between fixed-
and floating-rate tranches.
The ten-year, non-call five subordinated bonds with a fixed
rate will pay 275 basis points over the local benchmark rate for
the first five years, after which the rate will be reset to the
prevalent local benchmark rate at that time, the statement said.
The floating-rate bonds will pay 250 bps over the same
benchmark, capped at 1 percent above the interest paid on the
fixed-rate bonds.
Watani Investment Co and KAMCO Investment were the joint
lead managers for the transaction. The Basel III-compliant
bonds will enhance the bank's Tier 2, or supplementary, capital.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)